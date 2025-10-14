Watch: Lee Jae Wook Gets Jealous As Choi Sung Eun And Kim Gun Woo Grow Closer In 'Last Summer' Teaser

KBS2’s upcoming romance drama “Last Summer” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

The teaser centers on the start of a love triangle between Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook), Song Ha Kyung (Choi Sung Eun), and Seo Soo Hyuk (Kim Gun Woo). It opens with Song Ha Kyung’s voice-over: “We met that summer when we were 12.” As sweet, nostalgic moments between the two play on screen, Baek Do Ha continues, “And again in our 19th summer. That summer was mine. At least, up until then…”

The story takes a turn when Baek Do Ha notices the growing closeness between Song Ha Kyung and Seo Soo Hyuk, who tells her, “Let’s try dating.” Baek Do Ha is shown growing uncomfortable as Song Ha Kyung and Seo Soo Hyuk share affectionate moments—spending time together and even coming close to a kiss. His jealousy builds, eventually prompting him to intervene.

The teaser closes with a voice saying, “I have no choice but to do all I can,” hinting at the lengths the characters will go to for love.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Last Summer” will premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

