Kim Young Dae Talks About Portraying A Devoted Yet Doomed Man Consumed By Love In “Dear X”

Kim Young Dae has shared more insights into his role in TVING’s upcoming drama “Dear X”!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Dear X” stars Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using others. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

The series also captures the tragic, desperate love of Yoon Joon Seo (Kim Young Dae), a man who chooses hell itself if it means protecting Baek Ah Jin, the woman he loves.

In the newly released stills, Yoon Joon Seo’s gaze is fixed on one person alone—Baek Ah Jin. Whether at school or beyond, she’s always the center of his world. Having shared each other’s pain and loneliness since childhood, Baek Ah Jin holds a special place in his heart. His eyes, filled with tenderness and longing, hint at a deep web of emotions and a complicated bond between them.

Playing Yoon Joon Seo, a man who believes that love is salvation, Kim Young Dae shared, “I was completely drawn in from the moment I read the script, and I found the character of Yoon Joon Seo incredibly compelling. I naturally wanted to portray him.”

However, even as Yoon Joon Seo walks through the mud for Baek Ah Jin, the foundations of his world begin to crumble. Kim Young Dae explained, “Yoon Joon Seo is someone who stands by and supports Baek Ah Jin with unwavering devotion, but as he faces unavoidable conflict, cracks begin to form, leading him toward ruin. I focused on conveying the flow of his emotions and inner turmoil.”

“Dear X” will premiere on November 6. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

