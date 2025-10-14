Stray Kids' Han, Felix, And I.N's 'GENIE' Debuts On Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart + 'KARMA' Remains In Top 50 Of Billboard 200

Stray Kids wasn’t kidding when they said they’ve got good “KARMA”: their latest album is still holding steady in the top 50 of the Billboard 200!

After debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States, Stray Kids’ fourth studio album “KARMA” has consistently charted in the top 50 every week since—and this week proved no exception. On October 14 local time, Billboard revealed that “KARMA” had ranked No. 47 in its seventh consecutive week in the Billboard 200.

“KARMA” also spent its seventh consecutive week at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart, in addition to climbing back up to No. 2 on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart—meaning it was the second best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ Han, Felix, and I.N’s new song “GENIE”—their contribution to the soundtrack of the popular drama “Genie, Make a Wish”—debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart this week. Stray Kids’ latest title track “CEREMONY” also rose to No. 5 in its seventh week on the chart.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Check out the music video for Han, Felix, and I.N’s “GENIE” below: