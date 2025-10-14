Stray Kids, IVE, TWICE, MEOVV, DAY6, idntt, PLAVE, WOODZ, QWER, And More Earn Circle Million And Platinum Certifications

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

Stray Kids earned three separate certifications this month, two of which were for their latest album “KARMA.” The regular version of the album received a triple million certification for over 3 million copies sold, while the Nemo version was certified platinum for over 250,000 copies sold.

Stray Kids also received a double million certification for selling over 2 million copies of their 2021 album “NOEASY.”

IVE earned an official million certification this month for selling over 1 million copies of their latest EP “IVE SECRET.”

Meanwhile, TWICE’s latest album “THIS IS FOR” was certified triple platinum for over 750,000 copies sold.

MEOVV’s “MY EYES OPEN VVIDE,” idntt’s “unevermet,” and the POCA version of PLAVE’s “ASTERUM” were all certified platinum for selling over 250,000 copies each.

Over in the streaming category, QWER’s “T.B.H,” DAY6’s “HAPPY,” Lee Mujin’s “Episode,” WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning,” and Ruel’s “Painkiller” were all certified platinum for reaching 100 million streams each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

