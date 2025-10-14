P1Harmony's 'EX' Becomes Their 2nd Album To Spend Multiple Weeks On Billboard 200

P1Harmony’s “EX” has achieved the group’s best second week yet on the Billboard 200!

Last week, P1Harmony’s new English-language album “EX” became their first album ever to make the top 10 of the Billboard 200, which it entered at No. 9.

On October 14 local time, Billboard revealed that “EX” had successfully remained on the Billboard 200 for a second consecutive week at No. 179.

“EX” has now become P1Harmony’s second album to chart for multiple weeks on the Billboard 200 (following their 2024 album “Killin’ It”), and it has also set a new record for the highest second-week ranking of any album by the group thus far.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “EX” swept the No. 7 spot on both Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart, meaning it was the seventh best-selling album of the week in the United States. “EX” also took No. 28 in its second week on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart.

Congratulations to P1Harmony!