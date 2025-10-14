October Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Oct 14, 2025
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from September 14 to October 14.

BTS rose to the top of the list this month after seeing an 80.99 percent increase in their brand reputation index since September, bringing their score to a total of 7,738,515. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Spring Day,” “ARMY,” and “fan concert,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “donate,” “congratulate,” and “collaborate.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.24 percent positive reactions.

IVE took second place for October with a brand reputation index of 4,824,596 for the month.

SEVENTEEN climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 4,640,599, marking a 31.03 percent rise in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,001,522.

Finally, Red Velvet rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,978,329.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. IVE
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. Red Velvet
  6. TWICE
  7. BIGBANG
  8. CORTIS
  9. Stray Kids
  10. EXO
  11. LE SSERAFIM
  12. NCT
  13. SHINee
  14. aespa
  15. ENHYPEN
  16. KiiiKiii
  17. RIIZE
  18. THE BOYZ
  19. ZEROBASEONE
  20. fromis_9
  21. RESCENE
  22. Super Junior
  23. ATEEZ
  24. TWS
  25. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  26. i-dle
  27. izna
  28. ITZY
  29. BTOB
  30. Apink

