'Ms. Incognito' Wraps Up Its First Half On Steady Ratings

“Ms. Incognito” has successfully wrapped up its first half of its run!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 6 of “Ms. Incognito” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.8 percent. This is a 0.1 percent decrease from its previous episode’s highest rating of 5.9 percent.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Shin’s Project” skipped its regular broadcast due to the broadcast of the soccer match between the national teams of South Korea and Paraguay. Episode 9 of “Shin’s Project” is scheduled to air on October 20.

