3 Reasons To Look Forward To Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun’s Upcoming Drama “Last Summer”

Upcoming drama “Last Summer” has revealed a few key reasons why viewers should be excited for its premiere!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) and Song Ha Kyung (Choi Sung Eun) were childhood friends who spent only 21 days together each year during summer vacation. Ha Kyung, who has developed feelings for Do Ha, keeps them to herself as time passes. Two years ago, however, an incident drove a wedge between them, leaving them worse than strangers. Then, one day, Do Ha suddenly appears in Ha Kyung’s village, upending her everyday life.

Ahead of its premiere, here are three reasons to look forward to the drama:

The relationship between Baek Do Ha, Song Ha Kyung, and Baek Do Young

The drama focuses on the relationship between Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Kyung. Do Ha, who visits Korea for only 21 days each year during summer vacation, and Ha Kyung, who never managed to confess her feelings to him, have spent 17 years as close childhood friends.

Since childhood, their playful bickering has masked the tender emotions of first love hidden beneath the surface. However, an incident that occurred two years ago brings irreversible changes to their relationship.

Adding further depth to the story is Baek Do Ha’s twin brother Baek Do Young (also played by Lee Jae Wook). After their parents’ divorce, Do Young stayed in Korea while Do Ha moved to the United States, with the twins meeting only during summer vacations. When Ha Kyung becomes an adult, she discovers the truth about a past incident involving the twin brothers and her long-suppressed anger begins to resurface.

An ensemble of diverse and charming characters

Led by Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun, “Last Summer” boasts an impressive cast lineup including Kim Gun Woo, who plays Seo Soo Hyuk, Kwon Ah Reum, who stars as Yoon So Hee, Ahn Dong Gu, who plays Oh Seung Taek, and Jung Bo Min, who stars as Lee Seul—all talented actors known for their strong performances.

The drama promises plenty of fun, from Soo Hyuk, who appears before Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Kyung, to the realistic couple chemistry of Oh Seung Taek and Lee Seul as well as the arrival of Yoon So Hee, Do Ha’s female friend from the United States. In particular, the love triangle between Do Ha, Soo Hyuk, and Ha Kyung is expected to be one of the show’s biggest highlights.

Additionally, the passionate performances of the actors portraying the residents of Patan, the neighborhood where Ha Kyung lives, including Choi Byung Mo, Jung Hee Tae, Jeon Su Ji, Ahn Chang Hwan, Kang Seung Hyun, and Chae Dan Bi, will further enrich the drama.

The beautiful cinematography

“Last Summer” captures the bright and refreshing scenery of summer. The drama’s key settings including Patan, a village near the DMZ, are expected to offer healing and visual delight to viewers through their stunning landscapes.

“Last Summer” will premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

