Watch: Ji Chang Wook Declares War And Seeks Revenge On Doh Kyung Soo Who Destroyed His Life In “The Manipulated”

Disney+ original series “The Manipulated” has unveiled its main poster and trailer!

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.

The newly released poster captures the commanding presence of the show’s five main characters. The tagline, “I’ll finish the game you started,” pairs perfectly with Tae Joong’s eyes blazing with vengeance, hinting at the fiery descent of a man who has lost everything overnight. In contrast, Yo Han’s cold, emotionless gaze radiates chilling control, raising curiosity about how far he will go as the puppet master manipulating the lives of others. The fractured statue imagery of the two men—Tae Joong below and Yo Han above—visually underscores their looming confrontation.

Supporting characters Yong Shik (Kim Jong Soo) and Eun Bi (Jo Yoon Soo), Tae Joong’s loyal allies, stand out with their solemn determination, while Yo Han’s VIP client Do Kyung (Lee Kwang Soo) exudes an unpredictable aura that hints at the tense, intertwined fates among them.

The main trailer begins with Tae Joong’s desperate struggle after being framed and imprisoned, showing him risking everything to prepare for his revenge. Meanwhile, Yo Han—who runs an elite security service catering to the top one percent—coldly promises his clients, “I’ll make it as if it never happened.” His unsettling offer teases the morally twisted nature of his business and the dark power he wields.

When Yo Han begins monitoring Tae Joong’s every move through CCTV and commands his team, “Let’s start sculpting,” the precise, calculated actions that follow heighten the tension—suggesting that anyone could be his next pawn in a carefully crafted illusion. Once Tae Joong realizes Yo Han is behind his downfall, he escapes prison, burning with fury and vowing, “No matter what, I’ll kill you,” igniting curiosity about whether his revenge will succeed.

Watch the intense trailer below:

“The Manipulated” will premiere with its first four episodes on November 5, followed by two new episodes each week, for a total of 12 episodes.

While waiting, watch Ji Chang Wook in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

Watch Now

Also catch Doh Kyung Soo in “Bad Prosecutor” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)