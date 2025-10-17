Exclusive: 'A Hundred Memories' Stars Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, And Heo Nam Jun Talk About Preparations For '80s Roles, Impressions Of Each Other, And More

“A Hundred Memories” is nearing its finale!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

The drama has continued to rise in ratings, hitting an all-time high of 7.5 percent with its latest episode on October 12. Ahead of the finale episodes coming up this weekend, the main cast members Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun took time to speak to Soompi about the drama and share some fun facts about themselves.

Check out the interview below:

What were your first impressions of the “A Hundred Memories” script?

Kim Da Mi: My first thought after reading the script for “A Hundred Memories” is that every character felt alive, so I thought that I want to try living in the world of those characters. I was first captured by Young Rye’s innocence, and I thought a lot about whether I could express that innocence. The more I read the script though, the more I fell in love with Young Rye, so I made up my mind to take on the challenge. Shin Ye Eun: The premise of bus attendants felt so novel. Even though the episodes capture ordinary everyday life, the way of life from an era that no longer exists felt fascinating, and above all, the character Jong Hee sparked my curiosity. I found her personality and actions so appealing that I became eager to portray her well. Heo Nam Jun: I read all of the script that was available at the time in one sitting, losing track of time. It was so engaging that I thought that I absolutely wanted to do this.

What was it like working with your two main co-stars?

Kim Da Mi: While acting with Ye Eun, she only felt like Jong Hee to me, and I felt gratitude as I think I was able to live more as Young Rye thanks to her. She is also very passionate about acting, so I felt that she is a respectable actress. Nam Jun is someone who doesn’t miss out on a single detail on set. I felt that he is a great actor as he puts in his all to make everything happen, and he was an energizer on set, so I think I was able to act comfortably when working with him. Shin Ye Eun: Da Mi was consistently warm from start to finish. She gives a sense of stability that lets the person beside her feel comfortable. As for Nam Jun, I worried it might be intimidating since he was a senior from my school, but contrary to my concerns, he turned out to have a tender, profound heart—he treats everyone with care and consideration and always puts others first! Heo Nam Jun: Working together [with Kim Da Mi and Shin Ye Eun] made me feel it was truly a blessing to be creating chemistry with such warm people. I thank them for giving so much strength to me despite my shortcomings.

How did you prepare for your character who lives in the ‘80s, an era you have not experienced yourself?

Kim Da Mi: Rather than specific preparations, I wanted to express the emotions more greatly and like I am experiencing them for the first time as I felt that they are emotions exclusive to that era. [Regarding style,] I didn’t rely entirely on historical truths but did take them into consideration. I brought cute clothes from modern day that are fitting with Young Rye. I think I focused on expressing who Young Rye is more than historical truths. For hair, I did a lot of research, and there were lots of bob cuts and hair sticking out at the time, so I chose to express those aspects. Shin Ye Eun: I listened to the stories of people who lived through that era a lot, and I looked up a lot of videos of bus attendants and the ‘80s. As I watched the footage, there were so many aspects that felt new, and it was fascinating to see those kinds of episodes included in our script as well. Heo Nam Jun: I sought a lot of advice from people around me, but in the end, I felt the most important aspects were the feelings and journey of growth of an individual living in that era, so I tried to focus on expressing the character’s emotional world.

While experiencing 1980s fashion, was there any element that you especially liked?

Shin Ye Eun: The denim-on-denim look Jong Hee wears in her first scene! I think it expresses her the best. The flared jeans I wore then really brought out Jong Hee’s cool and chic charms. Heo Nam Jun: I had a lot of fun every time I put on a shirt just like the one my grandfather always wore when he went out. It was so similar that it made me think of him a lot.

Young Rye and Jong Hee’s shining friendship is one of the most important aspects of the drama. How did you interpret and portray their relationship, and what is your favorite scene?

Kim Da Mi: To Young Rye, Jong Hee is an incredibly admirable person. She may even have thought, “I want to be someone like Jong Hee.” I think I approached it as someone who loves Jong Hee like family. My favorite scene is when Jong Hee and Young Rye first meet on the bus—that’s the one that comes to mind the most right now. It felt like fate.

Did you put in any specific effort to achieve perfect chemistry with your co-stars?

Heo Nam Jun: I wanted to make things fun for my co-stars on set, so I joked around a lot. Thankfully, they were accepting of that, and once filming started, we could create chemistry more comfortably with each other.

What is your most memorable moment from filming “A Hundred Memories”?

Kim Da Mi: Dorm life with the bus attendants. There were a lot of people in a small space, but we all became close—we took tons of photos, chatted endlessly, and it really felt like dorm life.

What advice would you like to give to your character?

Shin Ye Eun: [I want to tell her] that there are more people who cherish and like her than she thinks. Because she had times when she held on alone, a happiness greater than that will surely follow.

Is there a scene in “A Hundred Memories” that you especially put effort into when filming?

Kim Da Mi: I remember the scene where Jae Pil puts a hat on Young Rye in front of her mother’s operating room. I agonized over how far to go in expressing her emotions. Jae Pil putting the hat on her is something Young Rye feels deeply grateful for, so I spent a lot of time thinking about how that feeling—and that moment—should come across.

How are your memories of your own school days?

Shin Ye Eun: When I was in school, classes started early and my commute was quite long, but I would always get to school very early—first or second—run laps on the field, and then run again after classes. I often think back to the passion I had for acting back then.

What was the most delicious or memorable food you ate on set?

Heo Nam Jun: The coffee truck fans sent. I was amazed as I looked through everything they had prepared one by one, and I remember cooling off on hot days with iced coffee and all the treats.

What is your favorite song these days?

Shin Ye Eun: It’s Jong Hee’s theme song “Nowhere”! I like listening to the OSTs for dramas I star in because I can feel what the character is thinking, and I get sentimental like a memory is coming to mind. Heo Nam Jun: DAY6’s “Dream Bus” and “INSIDE OUT”

Please share a word for Soompi readers who are watching “A Hundred Memories”!

Kim Da Mi: I think viewers can experience the vibes of the era and youthful emotions through our drama. You’ll be able to feel the warm and fuzzy feelings. Shin Ye Eun: Thank you for loving this drama! Your empathy and love for Jong Hee gave me lots of strength. I hope your lives will be filled with valuable relationships and memories also! Please stay tuned until the end. Thank you 😊 Heo Nam Jun: This is Heo Nam Jun who plays Han Jae Pil in “A Hundred Memories.” Are you enjoying our drama? I hope you will stay immersed and enjoy until the end. I won’t forget [your love] and always try my best. Always be healthy.

