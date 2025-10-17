VERIVERY Renews Contract With Jellyfish Entertainment 

VERIVERY will continue their journey with Jellyfish Entertainment!

On October 17, News1 reported that VERIVERY recently renewed their contracts with their current agency, Jellyfish Entertainment.

In response, Jellyfish Entertainment officially confirmed, “It is true that VERIVERY members Dongheon, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin have renewed their contracts with us.”

With this renewal, VERIVERY—who debuted in 2019—has extended their partnership with Jellyfish earlier than the original contract period, which was set to run until 2026.

Earlier this year, members Dongheon, Gyehyeon, and Kangmin showcased their talents and stage presence through Mnet’s survival show “BOYS II PLANET,” earning praise for their performances.

Meanwhile, VERIVERY is gearing up for their 2025 fan meeting “Hello VERI Long Time,” which will take place on November 8 at Gonggam Hall in Seoul’s Gonggam Center. The event marks their first group fan meeting in approximately two and a half years since their 2023 fan concert.

VERIVERY has also hinted at a comeback with five members, heightening anticipation for what’s next.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2)