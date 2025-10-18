Lee Sun Bin And Ra Mi Ran's Seemingly Unbreakable Friendship Is Tested In 'To The Moon'

Is Lee Sun Bin and Ra Mi Ran’s friendship about to fall apart on MBC’s “To the Moon”?

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” is a drama about three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, the seemingly unbreakable friendship between Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) and Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran)—a bond that seemed as strong as family—will be tested. As the value of their cryptocurrency plummets, Marron Confectionery is overtaken by rumors that Eun Sang earned 1 billion won (approximately $703,000) and is planning to leave her job.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture a tense confrontation between Da Hae and Eun Sang, who have always trusted and relied on one another more than anyone. Their faces betray a complex mix of emotions, from sadness to anger and disappointment, hinting at the intensity of the conflict between the two friends.

Although Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram) desperately attempts to mediate, she is unable to calm either of her friends down as they grow increasingly upset.

As the rumors of Eun Sang’s wealth spread throughout their company, Da Hae and Ji Song start to feel as though she’s avoiding them, leaving both of them shaken. What is the truth that Eun Sang is hiding, and will the friends be able to overcome their misunderstandings and return to the way they were before?

The “To the Moon” production team teased, “Episode 10 will depict a moment in which the trio’s relationship is shaken, creating dramatic tension and suspense. Please stay tuned to find out what sort of solution they will come up with amidst their crisis.”

To find out what happens between Da Hae and Eun Sang, catch the next episode of “To the Moon” on October 18 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

