Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun Are Childhood Friends With A Heart-Fluttering Past In 'Last Summer'

Ahead of its premiere, “Last Summer” has previewed the heart-fluttering romance story to come!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a gifted architect and head of Pluto Atelier, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Kyung, a government official in the architecture division who has always dreamed of leaving her hometown of Patan.

The newly released stills capture Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Kyung’s pure and innocent days as high school students.

In the photos, Do Ha looks at Ha Kyung, his gaze full of affection for her. Even behind his playful facial expression, viewers can get a glimpse of Do Ha’s affectionate nature, making it evident that Ha Kyung has always been a special person to him. Ha Kyung also exudes a lovely and innocent charm with her radiant smile.

In the photo starring both Do Ha and Ha Kyung, the two exude a romantic atmosphere as they face each other while sitting close together. Do Ha has his gaze fixed on Ha Kyung, while Ha Kyung appears comfortable around him. In another photo, Ha Kyung looks surprised by Do Ha suddenly grabbing her hand, highlighting their heart-fluttering past.

Having previewed the characters’ difficult relationship in the future, viewers are curious to find out more about the complicated love story of the two childhood friends.

“Last Summer” is slated to premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

While waiting, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Extraordinary You” below:

Watch Now

Also check out a teaser for “Last Summer” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)