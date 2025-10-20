Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, October Week 3

aespa’s “Rich Man” is the No. 1 song for the fourth straight week. Congratulations to aespa!

Moving back up one spot to No. 2 is IVE’s “XOXZ,” and down one spot to No. 3 is BLACKPINK’s “JUMP.”

There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart - October 2025, Week 3 1 (–) Rich Man Album: Rich Man Artist/Band: aespa Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun Lyrics: Le'mon Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (+1) XOXZ Album: IVE SECRET Artist/Band: IVE Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (-1) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (+1) FAMOUS Album: FAMOUS Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 5 Previous rank 17 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (+1) body Album: gonna love me, right? Artist/Band: Dayoung Music: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam Lyrics: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam, Exy Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (-2) GO! Album: COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon Lyrics: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

7 (+5) Do the Dance Album: bomb Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin Genres: Dance Chart Info 12 Previous rank 17 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

8 (–) Endangered Love Album: EROS Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

9 (+1) STYLE Album: STYLE Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Daley, Owens, McKinnon, Forsberg Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 10 Previous rank 16 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

10 (-3) Bye, Summer Album: Bye, Summer Artist/Band: IU Music: Seo Dong Hwan, IU Lyrics: IU Genres: Rock Chart Info 7 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (–) 꿈의 버스 (Dream Bus) DAY6 12 (+1) Mamma Mia izna 13 (+2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 14 (+2) Drowning WOODZ 15 (+2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 16 (+2) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 17 (+2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 18 (new) ME+YOU TWICE 19 (+1) like JENNIE Jennie 20 (+1) toxic till the end Rosé 21 (new) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 22 (+2) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 23 (new) 미로 (MAZE) ONEWE 24 (+15) ICONIK ZEROBASEONE 25 (+13) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR 26 (-3) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 27 (-13) 우리들의 순간 (Moments Like This) Brown Eyed Soul 28 (+9) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9 29 (-3) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 30 (-1) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 31 (-3) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK 32 (-23) 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz) CxM 33 (new) HAPPY HITGS 34 (-2) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin 35 (+6) COLOR NCT WISH 36 (-6) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER 37 (+5) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon 38 (+2) Flower OVAN 39 (-6) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub 40 (-6) PARADISE TREASURE 41 (+5) 돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee)) MUSHVENOM 42 (+2) M.O. Yuqi 43 (+4) 제멋대로 찬란하게 (CHAN-RAN) IDID 44 (-9) Arcadia Chen 45 (new) 내게 남은 사랑을 드릴께요 (I’ll Give You My Love) Choi Yu Ree 46 (new) MIRROR Baek Yerin 47 (+3) 잠이 안와 (Sleepless) DinDin, Song Hayoung 48 (new) 그대가 분다 (Wind that blows) HYNN 49 (-6) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY 50 (new) 이별이라는 말로 우리의 연애가 끝난다는 게 (The End of Love) Rocoberry





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%