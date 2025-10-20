Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, October Week 3

Oct 20, 2025
aespa’s “Rich Man” is the No. 1 song for the fourth straight week. Congratulations to aespa!

Moving back up one spot to No. 2 is IVE’s “XOXZ,” and down one spot to No. 3 is BLACKPINK’s “JUMP.”

There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart - October 2025, Week 3
  • 1 (–) Rich Man
    Album: Rich Man
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun
    • Lyrics: Le’mon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (+1) XOXZ
    Album: IVE SECRET
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (-1) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (+1) FAMOUS
    Album: FAMOUS
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince
    • Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 17 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (+1) body
    Album: gonna love me, right?
    Artist/Band: Dayoung
    • Music: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam, Exy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (-2) GO!
    Album: COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon
    • Lyrics: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (+5) Do the Dance
    Album: bomb
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin
    • Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 12 Previous rank
       
    • 17 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (–) Endangered Love
    Album: EROS
    Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (+1) STYLE
    Album: STYLE
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Daley, Owens, McKinnon, Forsberg
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 16 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (-3) Bye, Summer
    Album: Bye, Summer
    Artist/Band: IU
    • Music: Seo Dong Hwan, IU
    • Lyrics: IU
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (–) 꿈의 버스 (Dream Bus) DAY6
12 (+1) Mamma Mia izna
13 (+2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
14 (+2) Drowning WOODZ
15 (+2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
16 (+2) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
17 (+2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
18 (new) ME+YOU TWICE
19 (+1) like JENNIE Jennie
20 (+1) toxic till the end Rosé
21 (new) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
22 (+2) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
23 (new) 미로 (MAZE) ONEWE
24 (+15) ICONIK ZEROBASEONE
25 (+13) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR
26 (-3) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
27 (-13) 우리들의 순간 (Moments Like This) Brown Eyed Soul
28 (+9) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9
29 (-3) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
30 (-1) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
31 (-3) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK
32 (-23) 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz) CxM
33 (new) HAPPY HITGS
34 (-2) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin
35 (+6) COLOR NCT WISH
36 (-6) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER
37 (+5) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon
38 (+2) Flower OVAN
39 (-6) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub
40 (-6) PARADISE TREASURE
41 (+5) 돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee)) MUSHVENOM
42 (+2) M.O. Yuqi
43 (+4) 제멋대로 찬란하게 (CHAN-RAN) IDID
44 (-9) Arcadia Chen
45 (new) 내게 남은 사랑을 드릴께요 (I’ll Give You My Love) Choi Yu Ree
46 (new) MIRROR Baek Yerin
47 (+3) 잠이 안와 (Sleepless) DinDin, Song Hayoung
48 (new) 그대가 분다 (Wind that blows) HYNN
49 (-6) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY
50 (new) 이별이라는 말로 우리의 연애가 끝난다는 게 (The End of Love) Rocoberry


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

