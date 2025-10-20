Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, October Week 3
aespa’s “Rich Man” is the No. 1 song for the fourth straight week. Congratulations to aespa!
Moving back up one spot to No. 2 is IVE’s “XOXZ,” and down one spot to No. 3 is BLACKPINK’s “JUMP.”
There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.
Singles Music Chart - October 2025, Week 3
-
1 (–) Rich Man
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+1) XOXZ
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (-1) JUMP
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (+1) FAMOUS
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 17 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (+1) body
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
6 (-2) GO!
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
7 (+5) Do the Dance
- Chart Info
- 12 Previous rank
- 17 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
8 (–) Endangered Love
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
9 (+1) STYLE
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 16 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
10 (-3) Bye, Summer
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (–)
|꿈의 버스 (Dream Bus)
|DAY6
|12 (+1)
|Mamma Mia
|izna
|13 (+2)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|14 (+2)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|15 (+2)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|16 (+2)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|17 (+2)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|18 (new)
|ME+YOU
|TWICE
|19 (+1)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|20 (+1)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|21 (new)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|22 (+2)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|23 (new)
|미로 (MAZE)
|ONEWE
|24 (+15)
|ICONIK
|ZEROBASEONE
|25 (+13)
|오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU)
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|26 (-3)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|27 (-13)
|우리들의 순간 (Moments Like This)
|Brown Eyed Soul
|28 (+9)
|LIKE YOU BETTER
|fromis_9
|29 (-3)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|30 (-1)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|31 (-3)
|가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes)
|DK
|32 (-23)
|5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz)
|CxM
|33 (new)
|HAPPY
|HITGS
|34 (-2)
|청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story)
|Lee Mujin
|35 (+6)
|COLOR
|NCT WISH
|36 (-6)
|눈물참기 (Dear)
|QWER
|37 (+5)
|TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
|G-Dragon
|38 (+2)
|Flower
|OVAN
|39 (-6)
|한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again)
|Lee Changsub
|40 (-6)
|PARADISE
|TREASURE
|41 (+5)
|돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee))
|MUSHVENOM
|42 (+2)
|M.O.
|Yuqi
|43 (+4)
|제멋대로 찬란하게 (CHAN-RAN)
|IDID
|44 (-9)
|Arcadia
|Chen
|45 (new)
|내게 남은 사랑을 드릴께요 (I’ll Give You My Love)
|Choi Yu Ree
|46 (new)
|MIRROR
|Baek Yerin
|47 (+3)
|잠이 안와 (Sleepless)
|DinDin, Song Hayoung
|48 (new)
|그대가 분다 (Wind that blows)
|HYNN
|49 (-6)
|여름이었다 (Summer Was You)
|H1-KEY
|50 (new)
|이별이라는 말로 우리의 연애가 끝난다는 게 (The End of Love)
|Rocoberry
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%