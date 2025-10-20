BLACKPINK Confirmed To Start Filming New Music Video This Week

It’s official—BLACKPINK is gearing up for their comeback!

Last week, it was reported that BLACKPINK is preparing to release a new album in December, but at the time, YG Entertainment commented that nothing had been decided regarding the group’s comeback.

On October 20, YG Entertainment confirmed, “BLACKPINK will start filming their new music video this week. Both the members and staff will do their utmost until the very end to deliver the best results.”

The agency further added, “We want to express our gratitude to fans who are waiting for BLACKPINK’s comeback. The album is in the final stages to perfect it’s musical quality. Once we finish preparations, we will deliver good news through official promotions.”

BLACKPINK’s last group album was their second full-length album “BORN PINK,” which was released in 2022. Earlier in July this year, BLACKPINK kicked off their “DEADLINE” world tour and unveiled their single “JUMP.”

Are you excited for BLACKPINK’s comeback? Stay tuned for updates!

