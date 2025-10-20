Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun Playfully Splash Each Other In New Drama “Last Summer”

Upcoming drama “Last Summer” has unveiled new stills featuring Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

The newly released stills capture the refreshing and youthful chemistry between Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) and Song Ha Kyung (Choi Sung Eun).

In the photos, Baek Do Ha from his youthful days gives off a gentle charm, while Song Ha Kyung adds to the refreshing vibe with a relaxed look, pairing a T-shirt with overalls for a fresh feel.

The two are seen playfully splashing water at each other, evoking the carefree spirit of childhood. Their mischievous smiles bring back fond memories.

A still showing Do Ha and Ha Kyung facing each other features green trees and warm sunlight, naturally capturing the summer setting of the drama.

The production team shared, “The drama will capture the bittersweet memories of summer, the innocence of childhood friends, and the thrill and ache of first love, along with stories set in the present, all shown like a beautiful painting.”

“Last Summer” is slated to premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

