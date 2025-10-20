TWS Sets New Personal Record For 1st-Week Sales With 'play hard'

TWS has set a new personal record with their latest release!

Last week on October 13, TWS returned with their fourth mini album “play hard.”

According to Hanteo Chart, “play hard” sold an impressive total of 639,787 copies in the first week of its release.

Notably, on the fourth day of release (October 16), TWS had already surpassed the first-week sales of their previous mini album “TRY WITH US,” which recorded 558,720 copies.

Congratulations to TWS on achieving another milestone!

