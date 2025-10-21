'Shin's Project' Enjoys Boost As 'Ms. Incognito' Maintains Steady Ratings

After a one-week break, tvN’s “Shin’s Project” is back on the rise!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 9 of “Shin’s Project” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 8.4 percent. This is a 1.2 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 7.2 percent, rising to the drama’s second-best score yet.

Meanwhile, episode 7 of ENA’s “Ms. Incognito” garnered an average nationwide rating of 5.7 percent, seeing a 0.1 percent decrease from its previous episode’s rating of 5.8 percent.

