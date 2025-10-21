Lee Yul Eum Transforms Into A Top Actress Challenged By Kim You Jung In New Drama “Dear X”

Upcoming TVING drama “Dear X” has unveiled its first look at Lee Yul Eum in character!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” stars Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using others. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

The newly released stills feature Lee Yul Eum as Rena, showcasing her striking looks and powerful presence. Once an idol and now an actress, Rena has always appeared before the public wearing a different mask from Baek Ah Jin. Caught off camera with an emotionless facial expression, she gives off a quiet sense of emptiness.

Her gaze toward Baek Ah Jin, who suddenly appears and threatens her position, is equally intense. Their rivalry highlights Rena, who fights to stay on top, and Baek Ah Jin, who strives to reach it.

Lee Yul Eum remarked, “I really enjoyed the original webtoon, and I wanted to work with directors Lee Eung Bok and Park So Hyun. Most of all, I was excited because I thought the character Rena could show a different kind of charm than in the original webtoon.”

Rena is both Baek Ah Jin’s rival and a woman caught in unrequited love. Speaking about the character, Lee Yul Eum said, “Rena may appear strong on the outside, but she is someone who has worked tirelessly to achieve success. She also gives her all in love, though she can be a bit awkward. Her sincerity in everything she does, despite her awkwardness, is part of her unexpected charm.”

“Dear X” will premiere on November 6. Stay tuned!

