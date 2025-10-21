Watch: Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun’s Cohabitation Rekindles Old Feelings In “Last Summer” Teaser

Upcoming drama “Last Summer” has dropped a new teaser!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

The teaser opens with Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) and Song Ha Kyung (Choi Sung Eun) dressed in mourning clothes. Ha Kyung, her gaze tinged with resentment, tells Do Ha, “Let’s never see each other again,” hinting at a tense atmosphere. As time passes, the two, who seemed destined never to meet again, are reunited.

Ha Kyung questions why Do Ha has returned to Patan, where she lives, and why he insists on living with her, while Do Ha responds to her hostility with calm indifference. Their broken relationship does not seem likely to recover easily, and it is revealed that they are involved in a lawsuit over the duplex house. Ha Kyung sends a formal notice, and Do Ha hires lawyer Seo Soo Hyuk (Kim Gun Woo) to respond, creating a tense standoff.

The teaser then shows Do Ha handing Ha Kyung a cohabitation contract, saying he looks forward to living together, marking the start of their unconventional shared life in the house. Ha Kyung peeks at Do Ha through a small hole in the wall, and Do Ha, seemingly aware, asks, “Can’t sleep?” He finds her predictable behavior endearing, adding a spark of romantic tension.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Last Summer” is slated to premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

