Jisoo Makes Solo Debut On Billboard Hot 100 With Zayn Collab 'EYES CLOSED' + BLACKPINK Becomes 1st K-Pop Girl Group To Have All Members Land Solo Entry

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has entered Billboard’s Hot 100 for the very first time as a solo artist!

For the week ending on October 25, Jisoo and Zayn Malik’s duet “EYES CLOSED” debuted on the Hot 100—Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States—at No. 72.

Although Jisoo previously charted 10 songs on the Hot 100 as a member of BLACKPINK, this new entry marks her solo debut on the U.S. chart. With this latest achievement, BLACKPINK has become the first K-pop girl group to have all of its members chart a solo song on the Hot 100.

“EYES CLOSED” also debuted at No. 7 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, meaning it was the seventh best-selling song of the week in the United States.

The single also got off to a strong start on Billboard’s global charts, where it debuted at No. 10 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 20 on the Global 200 this week.

Congratulations to Jisoo and Zayn!