TWICE Becomes 1st K-Pop Girl Group To Chart Multiple Albums Simultaneously On Billboard 200 As 'TEN: The Story Goes On' Debuts

TWICE has just achieved an impressive feat on the Billboard 200!

For the week ending on October 25, TWICE’s new special album “TEN: The Story Goes On” debuted at No. 11 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

On October 21 local time, Billboard went on to reveal that TWICE’s previous album “THIS IS FOR” had also climbed back up to No. 117 on the Billboard 200, marking its 14th consecutive week on the chart.

As a result, TWICE has now become the first K-pop girl group ever to chart multiple albums simultaneously on the Billboard 200.

“TEN: The Story Goes On” also debuted at No. 2 on both Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart, meaning it was the second best-selling album of the week in the United States—bested only by Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Meanwhile, “THIS IS FOR” rose to No. 18 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 20 on the Top Album Sales chart in its 14th week on both charts.

Finally, TWICE re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 8, extending their own record as the longest-charting female K-pop act with their 64th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to TWICE on their historic achievement!