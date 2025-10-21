SEVENTEEN's CxM (S.Coups x Mingyu) Breaks 13-Year Record On Billboard 200 For Highest-Charting K-Pop Unit

SEVENTEEN’s newest unit CxM has broken a 13-year record on the Billboard 200!

On October 20 local time, Billboard announced that CxM—a new unit consisting of S.Coups and Mingyu—had made their debut on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. For the week ending on October 25, the duo’s unit debut mini album “HYPE VIBES” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 71.

With this entry, CxM has achieved the highest ranking of any K-pop sub-unit in Billboard 200 history. The previous record, which remained unbeaten for over 13 years, belonged to Girls’ Generation–TTS’s “Twinkle” (which peaked at No. 126 back in 2012).

Meanwhile, “HYPE VIBES” debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart, in addition to sweeping the No. 5 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart—meaning it was the fifth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

CxM also made their unit debut on Billboard’s Artist 100 this week at No. 43.

Congratulations to S.Coups and Mingyu!

