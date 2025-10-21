Watch: Hearts2Hearts Shows Off Razor-Sharp Synchronization In Dance Practice Video For 'FOCUS'

Hearts2Hearts has given fans a closer look at the choreography for their new title track!

On October 21, the rookie girl group from SM Entertainment released the official dance practice video for “FOCUS,” the title track of their new mini album of the same name.

The newly released video offers a full view of all eight members’ smooth dance moves and impressive synchronization throughout the song, as well as the various cool formations they create as part of their choreography.

Check out Hearts2Hearts’ dance practice video for “FOCUS” below!