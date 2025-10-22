'Shin's Project' And 'Ms. Incognito' Ratings Hold Steady

The ratings for Monday-Tuesday dramas are holding steady!

According to Nielsen Korea, the October 21 broadcast of tvN’s “Shin’s Project” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 8.1 percent. This is a 0.3 percent decrease from its previous episode’s rating of 8.4 percent.

Meanwhile, episode 8 of ENA’s “Ms. Incognito” earned an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent, maintaining a similar score as the previous episode.

Catch up on “Ms. Incognito” with subtitles on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)