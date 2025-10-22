Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, And Kim Gun Woo Are Drawn Into A Love Triangle In New Drama “Last Summer”

Upcoming drama “Last Summer” has unveiled new stills teasing the love triangle between Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Kim Gun Woo!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

Lee Jae Wook plays Baek Do Ha, a talented architect; Choi Sung Eun portrays Song Ha Kyung, Do Ha’s childhood friend and a civil servant in the architectural department at Patan; and Kim Gun Woo plays Seo Soo Hyuk, an appellate lawyer with a 99 percent win rate.

The intertwined stories of these three characters begin as Ha Kyung becomes involved in Do Ha’s lawsuit, while Soo Hyuk serves as Do Ha’s attorney.

The stills show Do Ha, Ha Kyung, and Soo Hyuk visiting an amusement park together. Amid the cheerful atmosphere, Do Ha and Soo Hyuk create subtle tension with Ha Kyung between them, hinting at the start of a love triangle.

The relationship between Do Ha and Soo Hyuk, once connected as client and lawyer, is expected to become more compelling as they turn into rivals with Ha Kyung between them.

In addition, the new connection that Ha Kyung and Soo Hyuk form through Do Ha is expected to further enhance the drama’s appeal. One still shows the three characters with serious expressions during their conversation.

The production team said, “The romance, conflict, and growth of the youth portrayed by Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Kim Gun Woo will capture viewers’ hearts,” adding, “We hope viewers will show great interest and anticipation for the intertwined stories of these three characters.”

“Last Summer” is slated to premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

While waiting, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Extraordinary You” below:

Watch Now

Also check out a teaser for “Last Summer” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)