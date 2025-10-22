Suzy And Lee Do Hyun To Star As Leads In Urban Zakapa’s Upcoming Music Video

Suzy and Lee Do Hyun are teaming up for Urban Zakapa’s upcoming MV!

On October 20, The Fact reported that Suzy and Lee Do Hyun have been cast as the leads in the music video for Urban Zakapa’s upcoming title track from their new EP “STAY,” which is set to be released on November 3.

According to the report, the two have already wrapped up filming, and Lee Do Hyun’s agency has since confirmed the news.

Notably, Suzy shares a well-known 14-year friendship with Urban Zakapa member Jo Hyun Ah, making her appearance even more meaningful.

Suzy is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming film “Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted,” while also busy filming the Disney+ original series “Delusion.”

Meanwhile, Lee Do Hyun—who recently returned from the military—is currently filming “Grand Galaxy Hotel,” an upcoming Netflix series penned by the famous Hong sisters, who previously worked with him on “Hotel Del Luna.”

