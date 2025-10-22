Hahm Eun Jung And Oh Hyun Kyung’s New Daily Drama Confirmed Cast Lineup

MBC’s new daily drama “The First Man” (literal title) has confirmed its main cast lineup!

“The First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge, and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

Following the earlier casting announcement of Hahm Eun Jung and Oh Hyun Kyung, the drama has announced the addition of Yoon Sun Woo, Park Gun Il, and Kim Min Seol.

Hahm Eun Jung will take on dual roles as Oh Jang Mi, an independent and righteous woman who dreams of opening her own restaurant, and Ma Se Rin, a spoiled troublemaker and the only granddaughter of Dream Group’s chairman. The twin sisters, who end up living opposite lives by a cruel twist of fate, become entangled with two brothers—Kang Baek Ho (Yoon Sun Woo), a warm-hearted lawyer, and Kang Jun Ho (Park Gun Il), a prickly chef—plunging them into an unpredictable web of love and conflict.

Oh Hyun Kyung stars as Chae Hwa Young, a former top star with dazzling elegance and poise who hides a ruthless determination. Burning with the ambition to take control of Dream Group, she will dive into hell itself to achieve her goals.

Yoon Sun Woo takes on the role of Kang Baek Ho, a warm and charming lawyer. With his tall stature, gentle personality, and genuine sense of justice, he’s well-loved by everyone around him and can’t ignore anyone in need. Despite his charm and talent, he’s never dated and never experienced true love—until he meets Oh Jang Mi and finds himself swept up in an all-consuming romance for the first time in his life.

Park Gun Il plays Kang Jun Ho, Baek Ho’s older brother and the head chef of a restaurant. A stoic and aloof city man, Jun Ho prefers to stay out of other people’s business and hates getting involved in unnecessary drama. The complete opposite of his brother, Jun Ho begins to change after meeting Oh Jang Mi, as cracks begin to form in his once-cold heart—leading him to fall deeply in love with her.

Lastly, Kim Min Seol stars as Jin Hong Joo, a driven employee at Dream Hotel and the embodiment of ambition. Quick-witted, calculating, and fiercely competitive, Hong Joo never backs down until she gets what she wants. Unable to win over Baek Ho’s heart—who only has eyes for Oh Jang Mi—she grows increasingly jealous of Jang Mi.

“The First Man” is slated to air as the follow-up to “The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun.” Stay tuned!

Watch Hahm Eun Jung in “Queen’s House” below:

Watch Now

And watch Yoon Sun Woo in “The Third Marriage”:

Watch Now

Source (1)