Son Naeun In Talks To Join So Ji Sub In New Action Drama

Son Naeun may be joining So Ji Sub in the upcoming SBS Friday-Saturday drama “Manager Kim” (literal title).

On October 22, News1 reported that Son Naeun will star in the new series “Manager Kim.”

In response, her agency J,WIDE COMPANY stated, “Her casting has not been confirmed yet, but she is positively reviewing the offer.”

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Manager Kim” is an action noir drama that follows Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), an ordinary office worker who hides his past as a North Korean special agent, as his life takes a dramatic turn when his beloved daughter is kidnapped.

Son Naeun has reportedly been offered the role of Sang Ah, a key character who works at the same company as Manager Kim.

“Manager Kim” is slated to premiere on SBS next year. Stay tuned!

