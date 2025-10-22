Watch: MEOVV Brings The Heat In New 'BURNING UP' Dance Practice Videos

MEOVV has shared a closer look at the choreography for their new single!

On October 22, MEOVV released the “Moving Cam version” of their dance practice video for their latest digital single “BURNING UP.”

MEOVV also previously released a “Fix Cam version” of the video, which features a full view of all five members’ dance moves and formations throughout the song, while the new version includes close-up shots that capture their facial expressions.

Check out both of MEOVV’s new dance practice videos for “BURNING UP” below!