Bae Yoo Ram And Jang Hyuk Jin Return As A Comedic Engineer Duo In “Taxi Driver 3”

Season 3 of “Taxi Driver” has unveiled the return of the iconic duo Jang Hyuk Jin and Bae Yoo Ram in its new stills!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

The newly stills reveal the playful side of Rainbow Taxi engineers Choi Kyung Goo (Jang Hyuk Jin) and Park Jin Uhn (Bae Yoo Ram). Wearing maintenance uniforms, the two display a mix of boastful facial expressions and innocent looks.

Their laughter while standing beside a van, quickly turning into bickering, once again highlights their chemistry.

Choi Kyung Goo comes from an automotive company’s new vehicle development team, while Park Jin Uhn has a background in aircraft maintenance. Both are key figures, handling all the skills needed for multiple operations. Their smooth teamwork and playful antics are expected to add to the series’ signature humor and charm.

“Taxi Driver 3” will premiere on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, binge-watch the first season of “Taxi Driver”:

Watch Now

And refresh your memory by watching “Taxi Driver 2” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)