'First Lady' Continues Lone Ratings Race

The race for viewership continues!

According to Nielsen Korea, MBN’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “First Lady” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.6 percent, seeing a small drop from the previous episode’s record of 1.9 percent.

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Watch “First Lady” with English subtitles on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)



