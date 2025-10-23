Lee Jae Wook Transforms Into Identical Twin Brothers With Distinct Personalities In New Drama “Last Summer”

Upcoming drama “Last Summer” has unveiled new stills highlighting the dual role of Lee Jae Wook!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

Lee Jae Wook portrays twin brothers: Baek Do Young, the older twin who loves constellations, and Baek Do Ha, the younger brother known for his friendly looks and outgoing personality.

As identical twins, Do Young and Do Ha share not only the same appearance but also a caring and considerate nature toward each other. In particular, Do Young cherishes the summer vacations when Do Ha, who lives apart from him because of their parents’ divorce, visits Korea. The easiest way to tell them apart is by the glasses Do Ha wears.

After their parents’ divorce when they were children, Do Ha moved to the United States with their mother, while Do Young stayed in Korea with their father. Do Young spent his childhood in a duplex home his father built with a close friend.

Living next door was his father’s best friend, whose daughter Song Ha Kyung (Choi Sung Eun) naturally became Do Young’s friend. Every summer, when Do Ha returned to Korea for vacation, the three spent time together, creating lasting memories. However, as time went on, Do Young began to notice Ha Kyung’s growing feelings for Do Ha, and he ultimately chose his own way to protect their friendship.

The newly released stills show Do Young watching Do Ha and Ha Kyung, who are facing each other, with a complex and subtle expression, hinting at their intertwined relationships.

To prepare for his roles, Lee Jae Wook had in-depth discussions with director Min Yeon Hong. He said, “I portrayed the two characters by focusing on their biggest difference—one having an optimistic mindset and the other a carefree spirit.”

Director Min Yeon Hong also shared, “My goal was to create the twin brothers who seemed similar but different with just the right amount of difference between them.”

“Last Summer” is slated to premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

