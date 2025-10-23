2AM’s Jeong Jinwoon Exudes Cold Charisma As A North Korean Captain In New Film “Choir Of God”

The upcoming film “Choir of God” has unveiled its first stills of 2AM’s Jeong Jinwoon!

“Choir of God” tells the story of a fake choir formed in North Korea as part of a foreign currency-earning scheme, leading to a series of unexpected events.

The newly released stills capture Jeong Jinwoon as Captain Kim, a principled North Korean officer who clashes sharply with Park Gyo Sun (Park Si Hoo). Captain Kim is a cold, disciplined figure with an unyielding charisma—bringing a palpable sense of tension to the story.

The stills show him standing rigidly in his military uniform, eyes sharp and focused, revealing a meticulous and relentless personality that misses nothing. In another image, his face is set in an icy expression beneath his firmly pulled-down military cap, hinting that he will become the greatest threat to Park Gyo Sun’s secret mission leading the fake choir.

“Choir of God” is set to hit theaters across Korea this December.

In the meantime, watch Jeong Jinwoon in “Let Me Introduce Her” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)