Kwon Hyun Bin To Enlist In The Marine Corps

Kwon Hyun Bin has announced his plans to enlist in the military.

On October 24, Kwon Hyun Bin’s agency Ghost Studio announced that he would be enlisting in the Marine Corps on November 24.

Kwon Hyun Bin, who started his career as a model, rose to fame on Mnet’s survival show “Produce 101 Season 2” in 2017, after which he debuted as a member of the project group JBJ. Since then, he has been active as both an actor and a singer.

Ghost Studio’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is Ghost Studio. We are making an announcement regarding our actor Kwon Hyun Bin’s military enlistment. Actor Kwon Hyun Bin will enter the Marine Corps Training Center on November 24, and after he completes his basic military training, he will fulfill his military duty. Because it is a private event with many soldiers and their families, we will not be holding an official event held on the day of his enlistment. We ask for your generous understanding in this regard. We are grateful for all the love you send actor Kwon Hyun Bin, and we ask that you warmly cheer him on until the day he returns healthy and even more mature after diligently carrying out his military service. Thank you.

Wishing Kwon Hyun Bin all the best during his upcoming military service!

Source (1) (2)