Park Bom’s Agency Shares Update On Her Current Health Condition

2NE1’s Park Bom’s agency has released an official statement regarding the singer’s current health condition.

On October 24, D-NATION Entertainment shared the following statement:

This is D-NATION Entertainment.

First, we sincerely apologize for causing concern due to Park Bom’s recent personal social media post.

We also deeply thank everyone who has sent their warm words of support.

Park Bom is currently in a very emotionally unstable state and has difficulty communicating, so she is in urgent need of treatment and rest for recovery.

As her social media post has spread through various channels, it has been misinterpreted in ways that differ from the facts, leading to unnecessary misunderstandings.

This situation has caused harm not only to Park Bom herself but also to her family and acquaintances.

We kindly ask that people refrain from indiscriminately sharing the post.

We also respectfully ask members of the media to refrain from further reporting on this matter.

Our company will do our utmost to help the artist recover her health as soon as possible and return in a better state.

We kindly ask for fans’ understanding and continued warm support.