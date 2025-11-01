12 New K-Dramas To Add To Your Watch List In November 2025

November has arrived with an exciting lineup of K-dramas!

Here are new K-dramas premiering in November:

Korean Title: “마지막 썸머”

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Kim Gun Woo

Premiere Date: November 1

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:20 p.m. KST on KBS2, available on Viki

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends, Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) and Song Ha Gyeong (Choi Sung Eun), as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love.

“Nice To Not Meet You”

Korean Title: “얄미운 사랑”

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hun, Seo Ji Hye

Premiere Date: November 3

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a rom-com about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.





“The Manipulated”

Korean Title: “조각도시”

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Doh Kyung Soo, Kim Jong Soo, Jo Yoon Soo, Lee Kwang Soo

Premiere Date: November 5

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays on Disney+

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.





Korean Title: “친애하는 X”

Cast: Kim You Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, Lee Yul Eum

Premiere Date: November 6

Broadcast Details: Thursdays at 8 p.m. KST, available on Viki

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” tells the story of Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung), an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using others. Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

“Peach Trap”

Korean Title: “복숭아 꽃이 피었습니다”

Cast: Subin, Cha Se Jin, Lee Do Han, Cha Yu Hyun

Premiere Date: November 6

Broadcast Details: Thursdays at 6 p.m. KST

“Peach Trap” is a BL rom-com about Do Ha (Subin), who has never been in a relationship, as he gets entangled with the three men Taek Gyeon (Cha Se Jin), Yeon Sang (Lee Do Han), and Ha Ram (Cha Yu Hyun).





“As You Stood By”

Korean Title: “당신이 죽였다“

Cast: Jeon So Nee, Lee Yoo Mi, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Moo Saeng

Premiere Date: November 7

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 5 p.m. KST on Netflix

Adapted from Hideo Okuda’s novel “Naomi and Kanako,” “As You Stood By” follows two women who are driven to the brink, facing an inescapable reality that forces them to consider murder as their only way out.





Korean Title: “이강에는 달이 흐른다”

Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Shin Young, Hong Su Zu, Jin Goo

Premiere Date: November 7

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. on MBC, available on Viki

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), who has lost her memory, as their souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

“No Next Life”

Korean Title: “다음생은 없으니까”

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, Jin Seo Yeon, Yoon Bak

Premiere Date: November 10

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST on TV Chosun

“No Next Life” is a comedy about three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As they each take on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.





“Dynamite Kiss”

Korean Title: “키스는 괜히 해서”

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Moo Joon, Woo Davi

Premiere Date: November 12

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST on SBS

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy about Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job, and Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), a team leader who falls in love with her.





“LOVE.exe”

Korean Title: “제4차 사랑혁명”

Cast: Kim Yo Han, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol

Premiere Date: November 13

Broadcast Details: Thursdays at 11 a.m. KST

“LOVE.exe” is a rom-com that tells the chaotic love story of Kang Min Hak (Kim Yo Han), a popular model, and Ju Yeon San (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), an engineering student who excels academically but struggles with romance.





“Heroes Next Door”

Korean Title: “UDT: 우리 동네 특공대”

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, Kim Ji Hyun, Ko Kyu Phil, Lee Jung Ha

Premiere Date: November 17

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST on ENA

“Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of a group of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.





“Taxi Driver 3”

Korean Title: “모범택시3”

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, Bae Yoo Ram

Premiere Date: November 21

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST on SBS, available on Viki

“Taxi Driver 3” is the third season of the hit webtoon-based series about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

