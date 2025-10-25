October Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 25 to October 25.

BTS rose to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 7,806,991, marking an 8.85 percent increase in their score since September.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong came in second place with a brand reputation index of 7,140,672.

IVE took third place on the list with a brand reputation index of 4,037,409 for October.

BLACKPINK held onto their spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,590,606, and Kim Yong Bin rounded out the top five with a score of 3,574,941.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)