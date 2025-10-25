October Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 25, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 25 to October 25.

BTS rose to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 7,806,991, marking an 8.85 percent increase in their score since September.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong came in second place with a brand reputation index of 7,140,672.

IVE took third place on the list with a brand reputation index of 4,037,409 for October.

BLACKPINK held onto their spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,590,606, and Kim Yong Bin rounded out the top five with a score of 3,574,941.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. IVE
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. Kim Yong Bin
  6. Park Ji Hyeon
  7. SEVENTEEN
  8. Cho Yong Pil
  9. Lee Chan Won
  10. BIGBANG
  11. Park Seo Jin
  12. DAY6
  13. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  14. Red Velvet
  15. BABYMONSTER
  16. EXO
  17. Park Jin Young
  18. TWICE
  19. CORTIS
  20. TWS
  21. Na Hoon-a
  22. Young Tak
  23. OH MY GIRL
  24. i-dle
  25. Sung Si Kyung
  26. Car, the Garden
  27. NCT
  28. fromis_9
  29. Jannabi
  30. Hearts2Hearts

