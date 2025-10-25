Lee Junho Moves In With Kim Min Ha On 'Typhoon Family'

2PM’s Lee Junho is about to start living under the same roof as Kim Min Ha’s family on “Typhoon Family”!

“Typhoon Family” is a new tvN drama starring Lee Junho as Kang Tae Poong, a carefree party boy whose world is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company during the IMF crisis of 1997.

Spoilers

Previously on “Typhoon Family,” Kang Tae Poong and his mother Jung Jung Mi (Kim Ji Young) suddenly found themselves out on the street when their house was auctioned off. Stranded in the snow with nowhere to go, the mother-son duo headed to Typhoon Trading. Although they were shivering from the cold, they warmed their bodies with cups of ramen and warmed their hearts with the beautiful melodies from a music box.

In newly released stills from the next episode of the drama, Tae Poong and Jung Mi struggle to carry their belongings uphill as they follow Oh Mi Seon (Kim Min Ha) to her home. Having left their comfortable apartment in the Apgujeong neighborhood behind, the mother and son wind up moving in with Oh Mi Seon.

However, Oh Mi Seon doesn’t live alone. Her residence is also home to her popular younger sister Oh Mi Ho (Kwon Han Sol), who dreams of becoming a flight attendant; her grandmother Yeom Boon Yi (Kim Young Ok), whose memories have faded but who is still filled with love for her family; her younger brother Oh Beom (Kwon Eun Seong); and their dog Mi Ja, who ranks third in the family’s hierarchy. How will Oh Mi Seon’s family react to the arrival of their two new housemates?

The “Typhoon Family” production team teased, “Today, Tae Poong and his mother will move into Mi Seon’s house. The events that unfold as a boss who once lived in Apgujeong winds up having to stay at his employee’s house will deliver both laughter and warmth that resonates with viewers.”

They continued, “Through the story of people who become one another’s warmth despite their own wounds and harsh reality, you’ll be able to feel the deep bonds of 1997.”

The next episode of “Typhoon Family” will air on October 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

