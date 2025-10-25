BOYNEXTDOOR Soars Past 1 Million Sales With 'The Action' + Sets Personal Record On Melon Top 100

BOYNEXTDOOR’s latest album is already a “million seller”!

On October 20 at 6 p.m. KST, BOYNEXTDOOR made their comeback with their new mini album “The Action” and its catchy title track “Hollywood Action.”

Less than five days later, Hanteo Chart announced that “The Action” had already sold over 1 million copies, making it their second album to sell over 1 million copies within the first week of its release.

“The Action” is also BOYNEXTDOOR’s third consecutive album to surpass 1 million sales, following “19.99” and “No Genre.”

Meanwhile, “Hollywood Action” reached No. 2 on Melon’s Top 100, overtaking BOYNEXTDOOR’s previous highest ranking of No. 4 to set a new personal record for the group.

Congratulations to BOYNEXTDOOR!

Watch BOYNEXTDOOR’s comeback performances on the latest episode of “Music Bank” below:

