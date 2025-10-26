October Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from September 4 to October 4.
Yoo Jae Suk rose to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,056,076 for October. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Running Man,” “DdeunDdeun,” and “How Do You Play?”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “talk,” “consistent,” and “donate.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.02 percent positive reactions.
Kang Ho Dong jumped to second place after seeing a 95.39 percent increase in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score for October to 3,653,096.
Shin Dong Yup took third place on the list with a brand reputation index of 3,407,763, marking a 41.19 percent rise in his score since September.
Meanwhile, Kim Jong Kook came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,368,378 for October.
Finally, Jun Hyun Moo rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,413,633, marking a 46.53 percent increase in his score since September.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Yoo Jae Suk
- Kang Ho Dong
- Kim Jong Kook
- Shin Dong Yup
- Jun Hyun Moo
- Kim Sook
- Cho Sae Ho
- Seo Jang Hoon
- Lee Sang Min
- Tak Jae Hoon
- KIm Joon Ho
- Lee Kyung Kyu
- Lee Soo Ji
- Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
- Kim Jong Min
- Ahn Jung Hwan
- Kim Won Hoon
- Defconn
- Lee Young Ja
- Park Na Rae
- Kim Shin Young
- Jung Hyung Don
- Lee Soo Geun
- Kim Gura
- Yang Se Chan
- Yoon Jung Soo
- Yoo Byung Jae
- Kim Dong Hyun
- HaHa
- Kim Young Chul
