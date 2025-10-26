October Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 26, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from September 4 to October 4.

Yoo Jae Suk rose to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,056,076 for October. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Running Man,” “DdeunDdeun,” and “How Do You Play?”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “talk,” “consistent,” and “donate.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.02 percent positive reactions.

Kang Ho Dong jumped to second place after seeing a 95.39 percent increase in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score for October to 3,653,096.

Shin Dong Yup took third place on the list with a brand reputation index of 3,407,763, marking a 41.19 percent rise in his score since September.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong Kook came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,368,378 for October.

Finally, Jun Hyun Moo rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,413,633, marking a 46.53 percent increase in his score since September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk 
  2. Kang Ho Dong
  3. Kim Jong Kook
  4. Shin Dong Yup
  5. Jun Hyun Moo
  6. Kim Sook
  7. Cho Sae Ho
  8. Seo Jang Hoon
  9. Lee Sang Min
  10. Tak Jae Hoon
  11. KIm Joon Ho
  12. Lee Kyung Kyu
  13. Lee Soo Ji
  14. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  15. Kim Jong Min
  16. Ahn Jung Hwan
  17. Kim Won Hoon
  18. Defconn
  19. Lee Young Ja
  20. Park Na Rae
  21. Kim Shin Young
  22. Jung Hyung Don
  23. Lee Soo Geun
  24. Kim Gura
  25. Yang Se Chan
  26. Yoon Jung Soo
  27. Yoo Byung Jae
  28. Kim Dong Hyun
  29. HaHa
  30. Kim Young Chul

Middle Photo Credit: Xportsnews

