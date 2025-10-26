October Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from September 5 to October 5.

“Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) climbed to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,066,003 for October. High-ranking phrases in the show’s keyword analysis included “Jun Hyun Moo,” “Kian84,” and “Park Na Rae,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “reveal,” “together,” and “like.” The program’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.37 percent positive reactions.

“How Do You Play?” rose to second place after seeing a 15.72 percent increase in their brand reputation index since September, bringing their score for the month to a total of 5,443,569.

Meanwhile, “Running Man” came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 5,279,514 for October.

“You Quiz on the Block” took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,201,128, marking a 1.50 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, “Love Call Center – Seven Stars” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,895,665.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

