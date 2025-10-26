Kim You Jung Gets Entangled With A Colorful Cast Of Ruthless Characters In New Drama 'Dear X'

TVING’s upcoming drama “Dear X” has shared a glimpse of four characters who will play key roles in Kim You Jung’s life!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Dear X” is a new series starring Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using other people. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

“Dear X” will tell the suspenseful story of Baek Ah Jin’s eventual downfall—along with the desperate love of Yoon Joon Seo (Kim Young Dae), a man who chooses hell in order to protect her.

Kim Yi Kyung will play Shim Sung Hee, who was Baek Ah Jin’s rival for head of the class during their high school days. Shim Sung Hee, who is seen glaring fiercely at Baek Ah Jin in a school uniform, is a character consumed by jealousy, resentment, and a strong inferiority complex towards her academic rival.

Bae Soo Bin will play Baek Ah Jin’s awful father Baek Sun Gyu, whose cold gaze as he looks at his daughter shows absolutely no paternal love. As if it weren’t bad enough that Baek Sun Gyu neglected his young daughter after becoming addicted to gambling, he sees Baek Ah Jin as a means of making money before ultimately abandoning her.

Kim Yoo Mi will play Yoon Joon Seo’s mother Hwang Ji Sun, who winds up becoming entangled with Baek Ah Jin when she marries her father Baek Sun Gyu. Hwang Ji Sun detests her stepdaughter and sees Baek Ah Jin as a thorn in her side, and she is also consumed by a twisted maternal instinct to protect her son, Yoon Joon Seo. Even after Baek Ah Jin finally manages to escape hell, Hwang Ji Sun is someone who constantly drags her down, heightening the suspense of the story.

Finally, Kim Ji Young will play Seo Mi Ri, the CEO of Long Star Entertainment, who is the first person to discover Baek Ah Jin’s hidden potential, talent, and star quality. As Baek Ah Jin rises from rock bottom to the very top, Seo Mi Ri also solidifies her position at the top of the industry. Although she seems warm on the outside, Seo Mi Ri is a cold and ruthless person who will lead the story in a new direction.

“Dear X” will release its first four episodes on November 6 at 6 p.m. KST.

