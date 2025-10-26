Kevin Woo Of 'KPop Demon Hunters' And U-KISS Signs With UTA

U-KISS’s Kevin Woo has signed with UTA (United Talent Agency) for worldwide representation in all areas!

Kevin Woo, who first entered the spotlight as a member of the boy group U-KISS, recently provided the singing voice for Saja Boys’ lead vocalist Mystery Saja in the smash hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Notably, UTA—a major global talent agency based in Beverly Hills—also represents Maggie Kang, the creator and co-director of “KPop Demon Hunters,” and Rei Ami, the singing voice for HUNTR/X’s Zoey.

In addition to gearing up for his first ticketed U.S. solo show at the Troubadour in West Hollywood on November 25, Kevin will be appearing in Anderson .Paak’s directorial debut film “K-Pops,” which is set to hit theaters in January 2026 after screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Tribeca Film Festival.

Last week, Kevin also appeared on the famous MBC variety show “The King of Mask Singer,” where he hinted at future group activities with other members of U-KISS.

Watch Kevin on “The King of Mask Singer” with subtitles below:

