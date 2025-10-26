Watch: BOYNEXTDOOR Is Full Of Energy In Dance Practice Video For 'Hollywood Action'

BOYNEXTDOOR has shared a closer look at the demanding choreography for their latest hit!

On October 26, BOYNEXTDOOR released the official dance practice video for “Hollywood Action,” the title track of their new mini album “The Action.”

The high-energy video—which entertainingly includes some excited shouting—offers a full view of all six members’ spirited dance moves, as well as the various formations they create throughout the choreography for the song.

Check out BOYNEXTDOOR’s new dance practice video for “Hollywood Action” below!