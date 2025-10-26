'A Hundred Memories' And Kim Da Mi Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings In Final Week On Air

JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” ended its run by sweeping the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

In its final week on air, “A Hundred Memories” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “A Hundred Memories” top this week’s list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but star Kim Da Mi also climbed to No. 1 on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. Meanwhile, her co-star Shin Ye Eun held steady at No. 4.

Netflix’s “Genie, Make a Wish” took No. 2 on the drama list this week, with leads Suzy and Kim Woo Bin ranking No. 2 and No. 3 on the actor list.

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” held onto its spot at No. 3 on the drama list, and star 2PM’s Lee Junho maintained his position at No. 5 on the actor list as well.

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” rose to No. 4 on the drama list, while leads Jung So Min and Choi Woo Shik took No. 9 and No. 10 respectively on the actor list.

Disney+’s “The Murky Stream” came in at No. 5 on this week’s drama list, and ENA’s “Ms. Incognito” held steady at No. 6.

MBC’s “To the Moon” jumped to No. 7 on the drama list, with its leading ladies all making this week’s top 10 on the actor list: Lee Sun Bin came in at No. 6, Jo Aram at No. 7, and Ra Mi Ran at No. 8.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

JTBC “A Hundred Memories” Netflix “Genie, Make a Wish” tvN “Typhoon Family” SBS “Would You Marry Me” Disney+ “The Murky Stream” ENA “Ms. Incognito” MBC “To the Moon” JTBC “My Youth” Netflix “You and Everything Else” KBS2 “Walking on Thin Ice”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Kim Da Mi (“A Hundred Memories”) Suzy (“Genie, Make a Wish”) Kim Woo Bin (“Genie, Make a Wish”) Shin Ye Eun (“A Hundred Memories”) Lee Junho (“Typhoon Family”) Lee Sun Bin (“To the Moon”) Jo Aram (“To the Moon”) Ra Mi Ran (“To the Moon”) Jung So Min (“Would You Marry Me”) Choi Woo Shik (“Would You Marry Me”)

