Upcoming Romance Drama 'Last Summer' Reveals Glimpse Of Its Stars On Set

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Last Summer” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love.

Lee Jae Wook will star as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun will play Song Ha Kyung, a civil servant who is Do Ha’s childhood friend. In one photo, Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun don school uniforms to portray Do Ha and Ha Kyung’s high school years. In another, Lee Jae Wook prepares for a scene with Choi Byung Mo, who plays Do Ha’s father Baek Gi Ho.

Meanwhile, Kim Gun Woo makes a convincing transformation in the character of Seo Soo Hyuk, Do Ha’s rational and cool-headed lawyer.

Jung Bo Min, who plays the role of Lee Seul, poses playfully for the camera with messy hair that piques curiosity about her character’s story. Chae Dan Bi, on the other hand, looks focused as she gets into character as the bubbly Kim Da Ye, who is Ha Kyung’s direct subordinate at work.

Director Min Yeon Hong commented, “Our drama features characters who make unusual choices, but the actors were able to make the characters their own and portray with depth even the aspects [of their characters] that could be difficult to understand. Because of that, I was happy throughout filming.”

“In particular, actor Lee Jae Wook cheerfully led the atmosphere on set with his signature mischievous charm,” he continued, “and because many of the staff members were also the type who enjoy making jokes, the set often erupted in a sea of laughter.”

“Last Summer” premieres on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

