Ji Chang Wook’s Quest For Revenge Entangles Doh Kyung Soo, Lee Kwang Soo, And More In New Drama “The Manipulated” Posters

Disney+ original series “The Manipulated” has unveiled new posters featuring its cast!

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.

The posters highlight the distinct charms of five characters caught in a fiery pursuit of vengeance. First, Tae Joong’s rage-filled eyes and the scar across his face hint at the unpredictable events he will face on his path to revenge after his life is torn apart overnight.

Yo Han, the manipulator who designs each crime, wears a calm smile, teasing what he will do as he sets out to eliminate Tae Joong, his only failed creation.

Yong Sik (Kim Jong Soo), Tae Joong’s lifesaver, shows a facial expression of solemn determination and concern, adding depth to the story.

Eun Bi (Jo Yoon Soo), Yong Sik’s daughter and Tae Joong’s prickly ally, shows a piercing gaze that radiates unique charisma.

Lastly, Do Kyung (Lee Kwang Soo), Yo Han’s VIP client and another villain, stands out with his bold style including sunglasses and hoop earrings, teasing how he will influence Tae Joong’s plans.

“The Manipulated” will premiere with its first four episodes on November 5 followed by two new episodes each week for a total of 12 episodes.

