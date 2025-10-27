Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, October Week 4

A new song debuted on top of our chart this week!

NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” enters our chart at No. 1. Congratulations to NMIXX!

The title track from NMIXX’s first full album of the same name, “Blue Valentine” is a pop song featuring dynamic BPM changes and a catchy hook meshed with “blue” vibes.

Last week’s top two songs, aespa’s “Rich Man” and IVE’s “XOXZ,” each dropped one spot to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Two more songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Moving up 13 spots to No. 8 is BABYMONSTER’s “WE GO UP,” the title track from their second mini album of the same name. “WE GO UP” is a hip hop dance track with powerful energy and lyrics about aiming toward the top.

Debuting at No. 9 is TWS’s “OVERDRIVE,” the title track from their fourth mini album “play hard.” “OVERDRIVE” is a track built on addictive guitar riff sounds with hefty drum tones and a bouncy bass line.

Singles Music Chart - October 2025, Week 4 1 (new) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (-1) Rich Man Album: Rich Man Artist/Band: aespa Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun Lyrics: Le’mon Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (-1) XOXZ Album: IVE SECRET Artist/Band: IVE Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (-1) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 15 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (-1) FAMOUS Album: FAMOUS Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 4 Previous rank 18 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (-1) body Album: gonna love me, right? Artist/Band: Dayoung Music: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam Lyrics: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam, Exy Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

7 (-1) GO! Album: COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon Lyrics: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (+13) WE GO UP Album: WE GO UP Artist/Band: BABYMONSTER Music: Diggy, WHERE THE NOISE, Kang Uk Jin, Wikström, DEE.P, P.K Lyrics: WHERE THE NOISE, Wikström, CHOICE37, Aquilina, YG Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 21 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (new) OVERDRIVE Album: play hard Artist/Band: TWS Music: Jin Jeon, Heon Seo, Weeks, Shaw Lyrics: Jin Jeon, Heon Seo, Jihoon, Ohway! Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (-2) Endangered Love Album: EROS Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-2) STYLE Hearts2Hearts 12 (+7) like JENNIE Jennie 13 (+2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 14 (-1) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 15 (-1) Drowning WOODZ 16 (-9) 빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance) ILLIT 17 (+1) ME+YOU TWICE 18 (-6) Mamma Mia izna 19 (-9) 바이, 썸머 (Bye, Summer) IU 20 (-3) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 21 (-10) 꿈의 버스 (Dream Bus) DAY6 22 (-6) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 23 (new) BURNING UP MEOVV 24 (+2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 25 (-5) toxic till the end Rosé 26 (new) Round&Round Bae Jin Young 27 (+2) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 28 (-6) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 29 (+14) 제멋대로 찬란하게 (CHAN-RAN) IDID 30 (+16) MIRROR Baek Yerin 31 (+1) 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz) CxM 32 (+6) Flower OVAN 33 (new) DIRTY BOY (feat. Jamie, UWA) Kino 34 (+5) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub 35 (new) Good Goodbye Hwasa 36 (-11) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR 37 (new) 흰수염고래 (Blue Whale) QWER 38 (-5) HAPPY HITGS 39 (-9) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 40 (-5) COLOR NCT WISH 41 (-18) 미로 (MAZE) ONEWE 42 (-14) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9 43 (-19) ICONIK ZEROBASEONE 44 (-13) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK 45 (-5) PARADISE TREASURE 46 (-12) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin 47 (-10) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon 48 (new) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 49 (new) LEAVE ME WITH YOUR LOVE NuNew 50 (-23) 우리들의 순간 (Moments Like This) Brown Eyed Soul





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%