Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, October Week 4
A new song debuted on top of our chart this week!
NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” enters our chart at No. 1. Congratulations to NMIXX!
The title track from NMIXX’s first full album of the same name, “Blue Valentine” is a pop song featuring dynamic BPM changes and a catchy hook meshed with “blue” vibes.
Last week’s top two songs, aespa’s “Rich Man” and IVE’s “XOXZ,” each dropped one spot to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
Two more songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Moving up 13 spots to No. 8 is BABYMONSTER’s “WE GO UP,” the title track from their second mini album of the same name. “WE GO UP” is a hip hop dance track with powerful energy and lyrics about aiming toward the top.
Debuting at No. 9 is TWS’s “OVERDRIVE,” the title track from their fourth mini album “play hard.” “OVERDRIVE” is a track built on addictive guitar riff sounds with hefty drum tones and a bouncy bass line.
1 (new) Blue Valentine
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
2 (-1) Rich Man
- 1 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
3 (-1) XOXZ
- 2 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
4 (-1) JUMP
- 3 Previous rank
- 15 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
5 (-1) FAMOUS
- 4 Previous rank
- 18 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
6 (-1) body
- 5 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
7 (-1) GO!
- 6 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
8 (+13) WE GO UP
- 21 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
9 (new) OVERDRIVE
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
10 (-2) Endangered Love
- 8 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-2)
|STYLE
|Hearts2Hearts
|12 (+7)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|13 (+2)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|14 (-1)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|15 (-1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|16 (-9)
|빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance)
|ILLIT
|17 (+1)
|ME+YOU
|TWICE
|18 (-6)
|Mamma Mia
|izna
|19 (-9)
|바이, 썸머 (Bye, Summer)
|IU
|20 (-3)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|21 (-10)
|꿈의 버스 (Dream Bus)
|DAY6
|22 (-6)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|23 (new)
|BURNING UP
|MEOVV
|24 (+2)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|25 (-5)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|26 (new)
|Round&Round
|Bae Jin Young
|27 (+2)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|28 (-6)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|29 (+14)
|제멋대로 찬란하게 (CHAN-RAN)
|IDID
|30 (+16)
|MIRROR
|Baek Yerin
|31 (+1)
|5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz)
|CxM
|32 (+6)
|Flower
|OVAN
|33 (new)
|DIRTY BOY (feat. Jamie, UWA)
|Kino
|34 (+5)
|한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again)
|Lee Changsub
|35 (new)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|36 (-11)
|오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU)
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|37 (new)
|흰수염고래 (Blue Whale)
|QWER
|38 (-5)
|HAPPY
|HITGS
|39 (-9)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|40 (-5)
|COLOR
|NCT WISH
|41 (-18)
|미로 (MAZE)
|ONEWE
|42 (-14)
|LIKE YOU BETTER
|fromis_9
|43 (-19)
|ICONIK
|ZEROBASEONE
|44 (-13)
|가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes)
|DK
|45 (-5)
|PARADISE
|TREASURE
|46 (-12)
|청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story)
|Lee Mujin
|47 (-10)
|TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
|G-Dragon
|48 (new)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|49 (new)
|LEAVE ME WITH YOUR LOVE
|NuNew
|50 (-23)
|우리들의 순간 (Moments Like This)
|Brown Eyed Soul
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%