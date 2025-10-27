Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, October Week 4

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, October Week 4

Music
Oct 27, 2025
by edward1849

A new song debuted on top of our chart this week!

NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” enters our chart at No. 1. Congratulations to NMIXX!

The title track from NMIXX’s first full album of the same name, “Blue Valentine” is a pop song featuring dynamic BPM changes and a catchy hook meshed with “blue” vibes.

Last week’s top two songs, aespa’s “Rich Man” and IVE’s “XOXZ,” each dropped one spot to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Two more songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Moving up 13 spots to No. 8 is BABYMONSTER’s “WE GO UP,” the title track from their second mini album of the same name. “WE GO UP” is a hip hop dance track with powerful energy and lyrics about aiming toward the top.

Debuting at No. 9 is TWS’s “OVERDRIVE,” the title track from their fourth mini album “play hard.” “OVERDRIVE” is a track built on addictive guitar riff sounds with hefty drum tones and a bouncy bass line.

Singles Music Chart - October 2025, Week 4
  • 1 (new) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (-1) Rich Man
    Image of Rich Man
    Album: Rich Man
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun
    • Lyrics: Le’mon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (-1) XOXZ
    Image of XOXZ
    Album: IVE SECRET
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (-1) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 15 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (-1) FAMOUS
    Image of FAMOUS
    Album: FAMOUS
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince
    • Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 18 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (-1) body
    Image of body
    Album: gonna love me, right?
    Artist/Band: Dayoung
    • Music: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam, Exy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-1) GO!
    Image of GO!
    Album: COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon
    • Lyrics: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (+13) WE GO UP
    Image of WE GO UP
    Album: WE GO UP
    Artist/Band: BABYMONSTER
    • Music: Diggy, WHERE THE NOISE, Kang Uk Jin, Wikström, DEE.P, P.K
    • Lyrics: WHERE THE NOISE, Wikström, CHOICE37, Aquilina, YG
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 21 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (new) OVERDRIVE
    Image of OVERDRIVE
    Album: play hard
    Artist/Band: TWS
    • Music: Jin Jeon, Heon Seo, Weeks, Shaw
    • Lyrics: Jin Jeon, Heon Seo, Jihoon, Ohway!
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (-2) Endangered Love
    Image of Endangered Love
    Album: EROS
    Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-2) STYLE Hearts2Hearts
12 (+7) like JENNIE Jennie
13 (+2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
14 (-1) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
15 (-1) Drowning WOODZ
16 (-9) 빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance) ILLIT
17 (+1) ME+YOU TWICE
18 (-6) Mamma Mia izna
19 (-9) 바이, 썸머 (Bye, Summer) IU
20 (-3) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
21 (-10) 꿈의 버스 (Dream Bus) DAY6
22 (-6) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
23 (new) BURNING UP MEOVV
24 (+2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
25 (-5) toxic till the end Rosé
26 (new) Round&Round Bae Jin Young
27 (+2) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
28 (-6) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
29 (+14) 제멋대로 찬란하게 (CHAN-RAN) IDID
30 (+16) MIRROR Baek Yerin
31 (+1) 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz) CxM
32 (+6) Flower OVAN
33 (new) DIRTY BOY (feat. Jamie, UWA) Kino
34 (+5) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub
35 (new) Good Goodbye Hwasa
36 (-11) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR
37 (new) 흰수염고래 (Blue Whale) QWER
38 (-5) HAPPY HITGS
39 (-9) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
40 (-5) COLOR NCT WISH
41 (-18) 미로 (MAZE) ONEWE
42 (-14) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9
43 (-19) ICONIK ZEROBASEONE
44 (-13) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK
45 (-5) PARADISE TREASURE
46 (-12) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin
47 (-10) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon
48 (new) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
49 (new) LEAVE ME WITH YOUR LOVE NuNew
50 (-23) 우리들의 순간 (Moments Like This) Brown Eyed Soul


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ALLDAY PROJECT
BABYMONSTER
BLACKPINK
CORTIS
Dayoung
IVE
Lee Chan Hyuk
NMIXX
TWS
Weekly Music Chart 2025

