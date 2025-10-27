EXO Announces Fan Meeting And New Full Album Featuring 6 Members Including Lay

EXO is gearing up to reunite with fans at a year-end fan meeting ahead of their long-awaited comeback next year!

On October 27, SM Entertainment announced that EXO will hold their fan meeting “EXO‘verse” on December 13 and 14 at Inspire Arena in Incheon. Following the fan meeting, the group will release their 8th full-length album in the first quarter of 2026, with album-related promotions set to roll out starting this December.

Notably, the agency announced that Suho, Chanyeol, D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo), Kai, Sehun, and Lay will participate in both the fan meeting and the upcoming album.

At the fan meeting, EXO will not only perform hit songs—including their beloved winter track “The First Snow”—but also unveil a new song from their upcoming album for the first time.

Ticket reservations for the fan meeting will open through Melon Ticket, with fan club presales starting on October 30 at 8 p.m. KST, followed by general sales on October 31 at 8 p.m. KST. Information about the online live broadcast via Beyond LIVE and Weverse will be announced later through EXO’s official social media accounts.

